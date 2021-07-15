Man shot in front of Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot at around noon in front of the Salisbury Police Department. Investigators say the man ran inside the department to get help.

The shooting happened at the intersection of N. Lee and E. Liberty St. A man driving a silver Kia SUV was shot. He stopped the SUV on N. Lee, got out, and ran inside the PD. At least two bullet holes were seen on the SUV, and one of the tires appeared to have been shot.

Rowan Emergency Services and Salisbury Fire were at the scene within minutes. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries is not yet known, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

No additional information was released. Police did say this was not a random shooting.

