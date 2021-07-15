NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KMBC) - Police said they found human remains on someone’s property, and they say it’s related to a missing person’s case.

Video shows search crews digging through multiple sites at a home.

Michael Hendricks, 40, lives at the property.

He was charged in June with slew of sex crimes, including enticement of a child less than 15 years old and child molestation in the 3rd degree of a child less than 14 years-old.

More documents reveal a woman named Maggie Ybarra, who is said to be Hendricks’ girlfriend.

According to a probable cause statement, Ybarra told an underage girl that Hendricks had killed a woman and disposed of the body.

Ybarra was also charged with multiple sex crimes in June. Both are currently booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.

As for the search, police aren’t releasing the identity of the body found but have notified the victims’ family.

A neighbor who lives close said they would often see a lot of kids on the property, and he calls this entire scene just gruesome.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 1,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the...
$10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid
This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the...
Uncovering Indigenous boarding school history makes for monumental task
Young Charlotte girl rallies for her brother and St. Jude
Young Charlotte girl rallies for her brother and St. Jude
Tickets now available for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Tickets now available for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
How the expanded child tax credit payments work