Good Question: Why are there so many dirt bikes on the roads and is it legal?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It happens all the time around Charlotte. You’re sitting outside, or maybe by a window, then you hear loud engines roaring past.

You see a group of people on ATVs and dirt bikes speeding down the street, doing tricks and whizzing around cars.

It’s becoming so common that we’ve been hearing from you about it.

People have asked, is this even legal?

Good question.

We asked North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce.

“They are not in the state of North Carolina,” Pierce said. “ATVs cannot even be registered in North Carolina. Like most states, most all-terrain vehicles are made basically for riding off the road. They’ve got a knobby-type tire that is not real conducive to riding on a paved city street or a highway or state-maintained roads.

“So, the state of North Carolina won’t even allow you to put a registration plate on an 18-wheel vehicle. Dirt bikes are a little different. Dirt bikes can kind of go either way. You have what’s called an enduro bike which is could be used on the road and off the road, and I’m sure if you’ve driven in Charlotte or any other major city you’ve seen them.

“They look like dirt bikes but they have everything required to be inspected such as a rearview mirror, a brake lamp, a headlamp, a horn, things of those nature that would be required to get that that dirt bike registered and it would fall under the motorcycle category.”

So, how are these riders getting around?

Why doesn’t law enforcement always pursue them? And what should you do if you see them?

Trooper Pierce explained all of that in this week’s Good Question podcast.

