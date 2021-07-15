NC DHHS Flu
Fishermen save newborn horse from drowning in North Carolina

(Cape Lookout National Seashore | Facebook | Cape Lookout National Seashore | Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Some fishermen are being credited with saving a newborn horse from drowning in a canal on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse fund says on its Facebook page that a foal born on Saturday was struggling in a canal on Monday.

According to the post, three nearby fishermen rescued the foal, named Beatrice, from the water.

Owen Carson also posted to Facebook that as he and his buddies were heading out to fish, they saw the foal with its frantic parents looking on.

Carson said he and his friends circled back, and he waded into the water to guide the foal to safety.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

