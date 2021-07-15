Fire in Statesville home leaves one dead

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a fire Thursday morning in a Statesville home.

Wayside Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home on South Greenbriar Road just after 10 a.m. July 15. Crews found one person dead.

Their name has not yet been released.

Wayside is the leading agency, and several other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage have not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

