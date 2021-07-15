NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire in Statesville home leaves one dead

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a fire Thursday morning in a Statesville home.

Wayside Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home on South Greenbriar Road just after 10 a.m. July 15. Crews found one person dead.

Their name has not yet been released.

Wayside is the leading agency, and several other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage have not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 1,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

A man driving the silver SUV was shot on N. Lee Street near the Salisbury Police Department.
Man shot in front of Salisbury Police Department
Person killed in fire off South Greenbriar Road
Person killed in fire off South Greenbriar Road
Featuring Calli & Kyne
07.14.21: NOON | Pet Day
Christopher Owen Payne
Caldwell Co. deputy shot, injured responding to domestic dispute