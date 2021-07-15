A few storms possible Friday, with a First Alert for Saturday through Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Scattered rain and storm chances increase this weekend into Monday, so a First Alert has been issued, to make sure you stay weather aware if you are going to be outdoors.

Friday: Around 93°; Isolated, late-day storms

Weekend: Around 90°; Scattered, late-day rain and storms

Monday: Scattered rain and storms; Mid to upper 80s

Friday will remain hot and muggy, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. A few, late-day rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild and muggy, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday through Monday, as rain and storm chances will increase. It will not be a washout, yet each day will feature scattered, late-day rain and storms. If you have outdoor plans, I would not cancel your activities, yet make sure you stay weather aware.

No organized severe weather is likely for this weekend, yet a few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for Saturday, and around 90 degrees for Sunday.

The First Alert continues for Monday, as scattered rain and storms will continue, as a cold front moves into the region. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered rain and storms linger into Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 87 degrees.

Rain chances decrease for next Wednesday and Thursday, yet isolated storms will still be possible. Hotter temperatures return for midweek next week, with highs around 90 degrees on Wednesday, with lower 90s for Thursday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.