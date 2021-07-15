Caldwell Co. deputy shot, injured responding to domestic dispute

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was shot early morning Thursday while responding to a domestic disturbance in Granite Falls.

Deputies were called to a home off Grace View Place just after 1 a.m. July 15. A neighbor called after a child went to their house saying their mother was being assaulted by the father.

After the deputies entered the home, the offender, identified as Christopher Payne, opened fire, and the deputies shot back. One of the deputies was shot in the leg. They were taken to Frye Hospital and later released.

Deputies on scene were able to find the victim of the dispute, who left before law enforcement arrived. The victim was able to identify Payne and confirmed an 18-month-old was still in the house with him.

Neither Payne nor the child were injured and around 7:34 a.m., Payne surrendered without incident.

Payne has been charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony child abuse, and three count of possession of firearm by felon. Bond for these charges is set at $10,000,000.

He was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on an unrelated case of assault on a female, communicating threats, and second degree trespass.

