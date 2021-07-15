NC DHHS Flu
Big 12′s Bowlsby: ‘Very short-sighted’ to go unvaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the league is doing everything it can to encourage vaccinations for all of its athletes.

He says the conference won’t mandate the shots. But those not getting vaccinated will be required to submit to multiple COVID-19 tests weekly.

That’s what every athlete had to do throughout the last school year during the pandemic.

Bowlsby says it’s very short-sighted to not get vaccinations. He says unvaccinated players risk being unable to play.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

