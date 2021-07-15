NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse

Latest News

WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Impact, prizes, and what to know
Christopher Owen Payne
Man jailed under $10 million bond after Caldwell Co. deputy shot responding to domestic dispute
A Charlotte woman is warning others to be leery of emails, texts, and other forms of...
SCAM ALERT: Charlotte woman let down when scammers claimed she won the NC vaccine lottery
The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The...
Remains of sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor to be brought to Rowan County
Organizers say they can't wait to deck the halls of the Park Expo & Conference Center at 800...
Tickets on sale soon as Southern Christmas Show returns in November