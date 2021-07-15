3 Things To Know: Why some people are bad tippers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you always tip when you go out to eat? How much do you tip?

A new survey has found young generations don’t tip as often but they do leave more money.

CreditCards.com surveyed more than 2,500 adults in June. It asked them how often they tip, and how much they usually leave.

On average, people tip about 20 percent at sit-down restaurants, 17 percent for food delivery and 15 percent for picking up take-out food.

According to the survey, 88% of Baby Boomers say they always tip when they go out to eat. Only 58% of millennials and 56% of Generation Z say they always tip.

There’s a paradox, though.

When younger generations do tip, they leave more. Millennials, on average, leave a 21% tip. That’s compared to Baby Boomers, who usually leave a 20 percent tip.

Experts say they think the lack of tipping may be linked to lower incomes.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.