Woman dies week after struck from hit-and-run outside Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run incident last week died at a hospital in Charlotte Monday,

Police said 65-year-old Barbara Walker was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex.

The incident happened around 4:15 on Hoskins Mill Lane.

When officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found Walker on the pavement being treated by Medic.

Walker died a week later. Police said impairment is not known and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, extension 3 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.