NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman dies week after struck from hit-and-run outside Charlotte apartment complex

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run incident last week died at a hospital in Charlotte Monday,

Police said 65-year-old Barbara Walker was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex.

The incident happened around 4:15 on Hoskins Mill Lane.

When officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found Walker on the pavement being treated by Medic.

Walker died a week later. Police said impairment is not known and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, extension 3 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
American Airlines crew members had to restrain a passenger on a flight to Charlotte after she...
Woman restrained with duct tape after attempting to open plane door on flight to NC
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ couple wanted for deadly N.C. shooting at furniture plant apprehended in Arizona

Latest News

The school bus requirement was dropped after the budget proviso passed.
Masks not required on South Carolina school buses despite federal mandate
Florida man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Alexander County
Florida man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Alexander County
Doorbell cam captures man smear feces on Black Lives Matter sign in N.C.
Doorbell cam captures man smear feces on Black Lives Matter sign in N.C.
Heat wave off the mountains means bigger business in the
Heat wave off the mountains means bigger business in the