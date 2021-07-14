Woman dies week after struck from hit-and-run outside Charlotte apartment complex
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A female who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run incident last week died at a hospital in Charlotte Monday,
Police said 65-year-old Barbara Walker was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex.
The incident happened around 4:15 on Hoskins Mill Lane.
When officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found Walker on the pavement being treated by Medic.
Walker died a week later. Police said impairment is not known and toxicology results are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, extension 3 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
