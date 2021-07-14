CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yes, it’s hot, but most of this summer has been right on target in terms of seasonal averages.

This is what we are tracking:

The Beat Goes On

More Heat, Humidity

Scattered Storms

Along those lines, we have experienced 22 90-degree days so far this summer.

Trend of hot summer heat, afternoon storms continue (WBTV)

We had eight so far in July, counting through, and including July 14, nine days in June and five days in May.

Oddly enough, the longest streak of consecutive 90-degree days is three which happened, not in June or July, but May! The average number over an entire course of a summer is 44, and the record number is 88 set in 1954.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to appear each and every day through the weekend and into early next week as a weak front pushes through the region.

It may be just enough to shave off a few degrees from the low 90s we’ve had recently and back into the upper 80s.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.