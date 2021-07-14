NC DHHS Flu
Tickets on sale soon as Southern Christmas Show returns in November

Organizers say they can't wait to deck the halls of the Park Expo & Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte for this year's show.(Southern Christmas Show)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Christmas Show is returning this November after a missed year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they can’t wait to deck the halls of the Park Expo & Conference Center for this year’s show.

The show will be held live and in-person Nov. 11-21 and tickets will go on sale July 21.

The show is offering a subscriber-only “Christmas in July” sale.

If you want early access to the best prices for tickets, The Southern Christmas Show provided this link to sign up for the email newsletter.

Yes, you read that correctly yesterday. The Southern Christmas Show is LIVE and IN PERSON November 11-21st. Today we are...

Posted by Southern Christmas Show on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

2021 Dates and Hours for the show go as follows:

  • Sundays, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • All other days: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Preview Night- Wednesday, November 10, 2021: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m
  • Early Bird VIP - Saturday, November 13, 2021 Only: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

For more information, visit https://southernchristmasshow.com/.

