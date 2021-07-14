NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury Police officer honored for work as gang investigator

Detective Jesse Drakeford was recently honored.
Detective Jesse Drakeford was recently honored.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in Salisbury who is a big part of the department’s work against gang activity in the community has been honored by members of a statewide organization.

Detective Jesse Drakeford was chosen as the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association (NCGIA) Special Achievement Award recipient. He was nominated by his supervisor with supporting information from nearby law enforcement agencies who found his skills and work to be extremely beneficial to several criminal investigation in and around the Charlotte area.

“I think everyone was impressed with Detective Drakeford’s knowledge and this award certainly reinforces that observation,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “I’m very proud of Detective Drakeford and all the members of the Salisbury Police Department who work hard every day.”

The NCGIA is an association of law enforcement and criminal justice professionals who are dedicated to the prevention of gang-related activity within the state of North Carolina.

The mission of the NCGIA is to combat gang activity “through enhanced inter-agency intelligence exchange, legislative activism, citizen awareness, innovative anti-gang operational tactics, and by providing education and training, we play a significant role in creating a safer environment for residents of and visitors to this state.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Laurel Street.
Police searching York Technical College area after teen shot in Rock Hill
The system is now offering signing and retention bonuses in some schools.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools dealing with teacher and bus driver shortage
About 70% of people who call Crime Stoppers never collect their reward
N.C.’s second vaccination lottery winners to be announced Thursday
Jordan Hill and Gabriel Talaumbu are the 1st place national winners in the Family, Career and...
Recent Central Cabarrus graduates take top honors in recent competition
Rock Hill teen pleads guilty in ‘worst nightmare’ armed sex assault, kidnap of victim
Rock Hill teen pleads guilty in ‘worst nightmare’ armed sex assault, kidnap of victim