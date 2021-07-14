Salisbury Police officer honored for work as gang investigator

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in Salisbury who is a big part of the department’s work against gang activity in the community has been honored by members of a statewide organization.

Detective Jesse Drakeford was chosen as the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association (NCGIA) Special Achievement Award recipient. He was nominated by his supervisor with supporting information from nearby law enforcement agencies who found his skills and work to be extremely beneficial to several criminal investigation in and around the Charlotte area.

“I think everyone was impressed with Detective Drakeford’s knowledge and this award certainly reinforces that observation,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “I’m very proud of Detective Drakeford and all the members of the Salisbury Police Department who work hard every day.”

The NCGIA is an association of law enforcement and criminal justice professionals who are dedicated to the prevention of gang-related activity within the state of North Carolina.

The mission of the NCGIA is to combat gang activity “through enhanced inter-agency intelligence exchange, legislative activism, citizen awareness, innovative anti-gang operational tactics, and by providing education and training, we play a significant role in creating a safer environment for residents of and visitors to this state.”

