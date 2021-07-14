NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury Police make quick arrest after man shot multiple times

Damien Curry, 30, was charged in the incident.
Damien Curry, 30, was charged in the incident.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say only about three hours elapsed from the shots being fired to the closing of the jail cell door for a man accused in a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Police were notified by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center that a man suffering from gunshot wounds had been brought to the Emergency Department by a friend. Police found out that the shooting happened at Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street just after 2:00 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim told police he had gone to Pine Hill to visit a friend. He said when he got out of the car he heard shots, saw the flash from a gun, then realized he had been shot. He then heard a car speed away from the scene. The victim had gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, left ankle, and right calf.

The victim and witnesses were able to give police information that identified the suspect as Damien Dandre Curry, 30. They say that at some point after leaving the area, Curry returned to the scene. He was arrested at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Curry is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

Nastasia Exzavist Equali Hubbard was charged.
Inmate charged in Rowan County jail melee
The annual Charlotte Business Journal competition ranked Salisbury in sixth place in the...
City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year
The process for updating this comprehensive document began in the fall of 2018 and is expected...
Public input sought on final draft of Kannapolis development ordinance
The Charlotte region accounts for more than a third of that predicted growth, with an...
Rowan EDC hopes to grab share of 300,000 jobs projected to be added in North Carolina by 2028