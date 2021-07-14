Salisbury Police make quick arrest after man shot multiple times

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say only about three hours elapsed from the shots being fired to the closing of the jail cell door for a man accused in a shooting incident on Wednesday.

Police were notified by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center that a man suffering from gunshot wounds had been brought to the Emergency Department by a friend. Police found out that the shooting happened at Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street just after 2:00 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim told police he had gone to Pine Hill to visit a friend. He said when he got out of the car he heard shots, saw the flash from a gun, then realized he had been shot. He then heard a car speed away from the scene. The victim had gunshot wounds to the right shoulder, left ankle, and right calf.

The victim and witnesses were able to give police information that identified the suspect as Damien Dandre Curry, 30. They say that at some point after leaving the area, Curry returned to the scene. He was arrested at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Curry is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $250,000.

