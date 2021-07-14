NC DHHS Flu
Rowan EDC hopes to grab share of 300,000 jobs projected to be added in North Carolina by 2028

The Charlotte region accounts for more than a third of that predicted growth, with an...
The Charlotte region accounts for more than a third of that predicted growth, with an anticipated 136,822 jobs coming to the area, per the Sub-Region Projection Data.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the NC Department of Commerce released its North Carolina Employment Projections report, which projects the state to add more than 300,000 jobs between 2018-2028.

The Charlotte region accounts for more than a third of that predicted growth, with an anticipated 136,822 jobs coming to the area, per the Sub-Region Projection Data.

“This report backs up what we’ve been saying the last few years: business is booming in North Carolina,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “Businesses and individuals are continuing to migrate to our region, and Rowan County is well-positioned to capitalize on that growth.”

The report projects that the industries likely to grow the most include health care & social assistance, as well as professional, scientific & technical services. Other areas of projected growth include accommodation & food services, construction, finance & insurance, education, transportation and warehousing.

Per the report, North Carolina’s total employment rate grew by at least 1.25% each year from 2011 through 2018, the most recent year included.

