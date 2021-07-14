Recent Central Cabarrus graduates take top honors in recent competition

NC DHHS Flu
Jordan Hill and Gabriel Talaumbu are the 1st place national winners in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Sustainability Challenge Level 3 Star Event.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Central Cabarrus High School Class of 2021 graduates, Jordan Hill and Gabriel Talaumbu, are the 1st place national winners in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Sustainability Challenge Level 3 Star Event. The duo won for their aquaponics project which is part of the school’s STEM2Fork Initiative.

The Cabarrus County Schools says special thanks and recognition go to Central Cabarrus’ FCCLA Advisor Carol Parrish for coaching this team from Regional 1st place winner to State 1st place winners to now National 1st place winners. Agriculture Teacher Rachel Adams-Kersey was recognized for co-facilitating the STEM2Fork Initiative (Aquaponics System) to afford these students the opportunity to showcase the project.

There are more than 155,000 FCCLA members from 4,253 chapters are active in a network of associations in 48 states, including Puerto Rico. The work of FCCLA helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career preparation in four specific Career Pathways: Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Education and Training, and Visual Arts and Design.

