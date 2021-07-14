NC DHHS Flu
Public input sought on final draft of Kannapolis development ordinance

By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Planning Department is rewriting and updating the City’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The UDO is the adopted law of the City which regulates land use and form, growth, and development within the City’s zoning and land use jurisdiction. It includes zoning regulations, which divide the city into different zone districts and generally govern the location, size, and type of development in each district, as well as subdivision regulations.

The UDO also establishes the process for reviewing development proposals and includes standards for different aspects of development, like parking, landscaping, the layout of streets and blocks, lighting, signage, building design, and environmental protection.

The current ordinance was last updated in 2000 – 20 years ago. Land development, population growth and other factors have changed during those 20 years. The UDO needs to be comprehensively updated to better implement the City’s recently adopted comprehensive land use plan, Move Kannapolis Forward 2030. In addition, this update project will focus on making the resulting ordinance, which will have a new name - the Kannapolis Development Ordinance (KDO) -  internally consistent, modernized, aligned with contemporary zoning and subdivision best practices, and more user-friendly.

The process for updating this comprehensive document began in the fall of 2018 and is expected to be completed in Fall 2021. The final draft of the revamped ordinance is available for final comments from the public.

Visit: //www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Planning/UDO-Rewrite to review the final draft of the document.  Comments and questions may be submitted by July 23. Send comments to pscaggs@kannapolisnc.gov. Include the article number, section number and your specific comment in your email.

