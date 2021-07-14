Police searching York Technical College area after teen shot in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching the York Technical College area after a 15-year-old was shot in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Laurel Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the street, and the suspects were in a black sedan that fled the scene.

Police are now in the area of York Technical College trying to locate the possible suspects. Residents are advised to expect to see increased police presence.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call 803-329-7293.

