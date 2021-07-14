One person killed in crash near highway in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash near a highway in Gaston County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Park Road near Highway 321 in Dallas around 6 p.m.

Law enforcement officials confirmed one person died in the crash.

Highway Patrol is responding to the crash in addition to officers from the Dallas Police Department.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

