Not much change in the forecast - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weather will continue to be governed by an extension of the Bermuda High, parked along the Carolina coast, resulting in a typical mid-July weather pattern of hot, humid weather for the rest of the week.

Typical mid-Summer pattern

Hot and humid / scattered storms

Weekend rain risk a bit higher

As for rain, without a major trigger to act upon the tropical humidity, there’ll likely be no more than about a 30% of a shower or thunderstorm around the Piedmont each day through Friday, though the chance in the mountains will be higher there.

Rain chances appear to remain at about 20-30% around #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area thru the end of the work week before they ramp up over the weekend. No washout forecast, but a nearby front may be the trigger for slightly more widespread coverage. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Wc1BZxCrEf — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 14, 2021

Keep in mind, just because the risk of a storm is generally on the low side, any storms that do develop can put down a lot of rain in a short period of time, so localized flash flooding is possible and of course, if you hear thunder, please head indoors to avoid dangerous lightning.

So, plan on 90-92° each day through Saturday with the heat index in the middle 90s several hours each afternoon with overnight lows near 70°.

Afternoon readings around #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area will hold very near the July average of 91° thru Saturday before we back off the most intense heat early next week. More clouds & better rain chances will knock us back into the upper 80s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FJCfz7hN3Z — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 14, 2021

Long-range models are now suggesting the Bermuda High may weaken a bit over the weekend, meaning storm chances may ramp up a bit both Saturday and Sunday. So, as this point, there’s no need to cancel outdoor weekend plans, however, they may have to be adjusted if showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.

High heat & high humidity will hold around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area for the rest of the week before the Bermuda High starts to break down a bit this weekend. That could allow for better weekend storm coverage, so outdoor plans may have to be altered a bit. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yJW7HVepcV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 14, 2021

The slightly wetter pattern may hold into early next week with highs in the upper 80s forecast Sunday through Tuesday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.