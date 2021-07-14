NC DHHS Flu
North Charleston police searching for 3-year-old boy reportedly abducted by father

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 3-year-old boy who they say was abducted by his father.

Authorities are looking for Jesse Lopez Juarez who is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, and stands 3′6″, and weighs 46 pounds.

NCPD officials say Rodrigo Lopez Santiago, Jesse’s father, abducted him in a black Hummer H3 with an unknown Florida tag and “OAXACA” written in green, white and red colors on the back windshield.

Police describe Rodrigo as a 35-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5′6″ and weighing 180 pounds.

“Mr. Santiago may have taken Jesse to Georgia, Michigan or Mexico,” NCPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 554-5700.

Picture of a vehicle which police provided which they say is not the actual vehicle in the case but a similar one driven by Rodrigo Santiago.(NCPD)
Authorities are looking for Jesse Lopez Juarez.(NCPD)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

