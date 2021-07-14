North Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomes newest furry officer to the force

TROY, N.C. (WMBF) – A new four-legged officer will be on patrol in North Carolina soon.

The state’s Department of Public Safety welcomed the Southern Correctional Institution’s newest officer, Sadie.

The 14-week-old bloodhound will be trained by K-9 officers to be used during tracking and search and rescue operations.

Sadie was donated to the Department of Public Safety by the Northfolk Bloodhounds of Abingdon, Virginia.

She was named through an employee vote.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.