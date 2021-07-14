NC DHHS Flu
N.C.’s second vaccination lottery winners to be announced Thursday

By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you $1 million richer?

The next winners of the North Carolina vaccination lottery will be announced Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The drawing is part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign, which was initiated to encourage North Carolina residents to get COVID-19 vaccination.

The second drawing took place on July 7.

What you need to know about NC’s vaccine lottery

The adult winner will win the grand prize of $1 million, which ends up being more than 702,000 after taxes.

Minors between the ages of 12 to 17, who have been vaccinated, is eligible for the $125,000 prize for post-secondary education.

There will be two more drawings over the summer, with the next drawing taking place on July 21.

Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced

Shelly Wyramon, a teacher from Winston Salem, won the first $1 million prize. 14-year-old Vania Martinez, from Wilmington, won $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot

According to Dr. Mandy Cohen, more than 99% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 59 percent of adults in North Carolina have been partially vaccinated, and 56 percent have been fully vaccinated.

