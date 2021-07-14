NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘It’s not time to panic’: Charlotte economist weighs in on inflation increases

Overall consumer prices rose 5.4% in June compared to last year.
Overall consumer prices rose 5.4% in June compared to last year.(N/A)
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the U.S. Labor Department, overall consumer prices rose 5.4% in June compared to last year.

This marks the highest 12-month rate since August 2008, during the Great Recession.

Prices are up for everything from groceries, to gas, cars, even plane tickets.

“I can’t believe I’m paying six dollars for a dozen of eggs,” Ronnie Flansburg said.

Queens University of Charlotte economics professor Dr. Harry Bowen says inflation, something that came with the territory of a global pandemic, is to blame.

“There was an enormous pent-up demand because people couldn’t go to restaurants, couldn’t take vacations, and suddenly they can,” Dr. Bowen said. “So they start to go out and spend and buy things.”

But Bowen says the supply is not meeting the demand.

“In a lot of sectors in terms of transport and these things, they also had in effect reduced capacity, so it takes time for these things to gear up and meet the demand,” he said.

It’s stressful for people like Donetta Caraway, a working, single mother of two.

“I tell my kids, ‘OK, slow it down a little bit on the eating, if possible!’” Caraway said.

But the good news is, Dr. Bowen does expect inflation to ease.

“I would think that these special circumstances, supply disruptions, other kinds of issues, are likely to resolve themselves in the next few months,” he said. “Three to four months at maximum.”

Dr. Bowen believes the only thing standing in the way are large federal stimulus packages and further extension of unemployment benefits.

“If we continue a policy that perpetuates that lack of supply or ability to supply, eventually the gap between demand and supply is going to grow, and prices with it,” he said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. He said the economy is “a ways off” from where it needs to be for the central bank to change policy.

Powell said inflation is likely to remain elevated in the coming months before moderating.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
CrimeStoppers
Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify southwest Charlotte arson suspect
Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
The Board of Education voted 5-2 to remove the mask requirement for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
CMS to continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools