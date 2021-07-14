NC DHHS Flu
Inmate charged in Rowan County jail melee

Nastasia Exzavist Equali Hubbard was charged.
Nastasia Exzavist Equali Hubbard was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One inmate has been charged for assaulting officers during a melee at the Rowan County jail that happened on July 8.

Officials with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said that on that date, approximately 50 inmates got into a fight inside one of the pods at the jail. Inmates covered security cameras to keep detention officers from seeing the fight. One officer suffered a minor leg injury.

Detention officer, deputies, and police officers with other local agencies were able to restore order. As inmates were being led back to cells, Nastasia Exavist Equali Hubbard, 28, became “irate” when he was handcuffed. Hubbard verbally assaulted officers with a string of profanity, then began spitting at officers.

Hubbard was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was in jail on charges of an out of county probation violation. Bond was set at $20,000.

In 2014, Hubbard pleaded guilty in Richmond County to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of another man.

