Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify southwest Charlotte arson suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the man suspected of intentionally setting a fire in a southwest Charlotte hotel.

The incident happened Sunday, June 20 at the Quality Inn on Wallingford Street.

“We’re looking for an unknown suspect in this case. He’s wanted for first degree arson,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “The suspect was the last person that was in a room that was intentionally set on fire. That caused approximately $50 thousand in damage.”

Surveillance footage from security cameras in the hotel shows the suspect moving through the building. Police believe the suspect started the fire after an altercation in the hotel room.

“There was a disturbance in the room where the fire was intentionally set. A person that was in that room with (the suspect) was a witness in this case. She then left that room, and when she left, the suspect left and that’s when you can see the smoke coming out of the room,” said Johnson.

The detective said firefighters were called to the property. The walls and floor of the hotel room were charred black by fire and smoke. Johnson said it is rare for police to respond to arson incidents at hotels.

“We don’t get many calls like this, especially that lead from disturbances so it’s shocking that someone would do this. There’s women and children here that could have been seriously injured and luckily for their sake, they weren’t, so that’s why it’s important that we identify the suspect,” said the detective.

Johnson said the suspect was driving a BMW X5 and appears to be about 5′8″. The man was wearing glasses, a New York Yankees hat, and a white soccer jersey at the time of the incident.

“The outfit could play a factor and if that’s the case, if that leads us to identifying this suspect, then we’ll take that. If anybody has any clues as to who this suspect is, please call. No tip is a dumb tip,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the arson suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

