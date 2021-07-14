NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify southwest Charlotte arson suspect

By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the man suspected of intentionally setting a fire in a southwest Charlotte hotel.

The incident happened Sunday, June 20 at the Quality Inn on Wallingford Street.

“We’re looking for an unknown suspect in this case. He’s wanted for first degree arson,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “The suspect was the last person that was in a room that was intentionally set on fire. That caused approximately $50 thousand in damage.”

Surveillance footage from security cameras in the hotel shows the suspect moving through the building. Police believe the suspect started the fire after an altercation in the hotel room.

“There was a disturbance in the room where the fire was intentionally set. A person that was in that room with (the suspect) was a witness in this case. She then left that room, and when she left, the suspect left and that’s when you can see the smoke coming out of the room,” said Johnson.

The detective said firefighters were called to the property. The walls and floor of the hotel room were charred black by fire and smoke. Johnson said it is rare for police to respond to arson incidents at hotels.

“We don’t get many calls like this, especially that lead from disturbances so it’s shocking that someone would do this. There’s women and children here that could have been seriously injured and luckily for their sake, they weren’t, so that’s why it’s important that we identify the suspect,” said the detective.

Johnson said the suspect was driving a BMW X5 and appears to be about 5′8″. The man was wearing glasses, a New York Yankees hat, and a white soccer jersey at the time of the incident.

“The outfit could play a factor and if that’s the case, if that leads us to identifying this suspect, then we’ll take that. If anybody has any clues as to who this suspect is, please call. No tip is a dumb tip,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the arson suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Couple arrested in Arizona for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’...
Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say
Overall consumer prices rose 5.4% in June compared to last year.
‘It’s not time to panic’: Charlotte economist weighs in on inflation increases
The Board of Education voted 5-2 to remove the mask requirement for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
CMS to continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools