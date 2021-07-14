NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.

The panel agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to somewhere between 17 1/2 years and just under 22 years in prison, rather than between just under 22 years and 27 years in prison. The court ordered the trial court to re-sentence Maldonado-Passage.

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, was prominently featured in the popular Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Laurel Street.
Police searching York Technical College area after teen shot in Rock Hill
The system is now offering signing and retention bonuses in some schools.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools dealing with teacher and bus driver shortage
About 70% of people who call Crime Stoppers never collect their reward
N.C.’s second vaccination lottery winners to be announced Thursday