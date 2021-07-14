City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury has been named one of the “Healthiest Employers” in the Charlotte region for the second year in a row. The annual Charlotte Business Journal competition ranked Salisbury in sixth place in the “Employers with 100-499 employees” category.

“Year after year our city employees continue to improve their health outcomes through engaging programs at work,” said Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Our staff focused specifically on the overall health and well-being of their co-workers, not just COVID-19 prevention. Thus, not only are our employees leading healthier lifestyles, our health insurance premiums remain consistent with no increases over the past few years. I’m very proud of our efforts.”

With just over 450 full- and part-time employees, Salisbury continues to make significant progress in improving employees’ health through its popular, Health and Wellness Committee. Examples of past and recent programs include step challenges, waist and weight management incentives and healthy recipe sharing. The City’s on-site nurse also has made it convenient to check bloodwork, manage allergies, and monitor other health issues. Most recently, thanks to the Health and Wellness Committee’s efforts, 144 participating city staff members lost a total of 101.5 inches.

The rankings and scores for the Healthiest Employers competition were provided by a third-party surveying partner, Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers LLC. Nominated companies completed surveys that were verified, scored and ranked. The companies were divided into five size categories by number of companywide employees: 2-99, 100-499, 500-1,499, 1,500-4,999 and 5,000+.

