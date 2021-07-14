NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City of Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for the second year

The annual Charlotte Business Journal competition ranked Salisbury in sixth place in the...
The annual Charlotte Business Journal competition ranked Salisbury in sixth place in the “Employers with 100-499 employees” category.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury has been named one of the “Healthiest Employers” in the Charlotte region for the second year in a row. The annual Charlotte Business Journal competition ranked Salisbury in sixth place in the “Employers with 100-499 employees” category.

“Year after year our city employees continue to improve their health outcomes through engaging programs at work,” said Salisbury City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Our staff focused specifically on the overall health and well-being of their co-workers, not just COVID-19 prevention. Thus, not only are our employees leading healthier lifestyles, our health insurance premiums remain consistent with no increases over the past few years. I’m very proud of our efforts.”

With just over 450 full- and part-time employees, Salisbury continues to make significant progress in improving employees’ health through its popular, Health and Wellness Committee. Examples of past and recent programs include step challenges, waist and weight management incentives and healthy recipe sharing. The City’s on-site nurse also has made it convenient to check bloodwork, manage allergies, and monitor other health issues. Most recently, thanks to the Health and Wellness Committee’s efforts, 144 participating city staff members lost a total of 101.5 inches.

The rankings and scores for the Healthiest Employers competition were provided by a third-party surveying partner, Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers LLC. Nominated companies completed surveys that were verified, scored and ranked. The companies were divided into five size categories by number of companywide employees: 2-99, 100-499, 500-1,499, 1,500-4,999 and 5,000+.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in...
‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Latest News

The process for updating this comprehensive document began in the fall of 2018 and is expected...
Public input sought on final draft of Kannapolis development ordinance
The Charlotte region accounts for more than a third of that predicted growth, with an...
Rowan EDC hopes to grab share of 300,000 jobs projected to be added in North Carolina by 2028
Tensions rise at CMS meeting as opposing groups debate CRT, equity being taught in schools
Tensions rise at CMS meeting as opposing groups debate CRT, equity being taught in schools
Couple arrested 6 months after homicide
Couple arrested 6 months after homicide