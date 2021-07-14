Body found in secluded woods in Lincoln County
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a body was found in a secluded wooded area in Lincoln County Tuesday evening.
The body was located around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Smith Farm Road.
Deputies were called to the scene because of a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that the car was owned by a man who had been reported missing since July 7.
The man has not been identified.
