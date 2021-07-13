NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape manages to call 911 and get help

Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., was charged.
Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was bound with duct tape managed to call 911 on her phone and get help.

According to a report from Salisbury Police, the incident happened on Tuesday morning at 2:16 a.m. at a house in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

The woman said that her boyfriend, now identified as Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., 19, had become “intoxicated and high,” and had pointed a rifle at her and then bound her wrists with duct tape. The woman was still able to call 911 on her phone.

When police arrived they arrested Wyatt. They removed the duct tape from the woman’s wrists and made sure that her infant child was okay.

Wyatt is being held without bond, charged with felony kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, resisting police, and child abuse. Wyatt’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash after car tries to pass on double-yellow line, collides with oncoming car in Salisbury
Man killed in skydiving accident in Rowan County
American Airlines crew members had to restrain a passenger on a flight to Charlotte after she...
Woman restrained with duct tape after attempting to open plane door on flight to NC
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe

Latest News

The shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Colonial Village Apartments.
Salisbury Police investigate shooting at apartment building
Gov. Cooper to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Kannapolis
Gov. Cooper to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Kannapolis
Tuesday, July 13 6 a.m.
Tuesday, July 13 6 a.m.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with Knox Middle School teacher Felecia Young.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools teacher receives White House invitation