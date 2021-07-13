Woman held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape manages to call 911 and get help

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who was bound with duct tape managed to call 911 on her phone and get help.

According to a report from Salisbury Police, the incident happened on Tuesday morning at 2:16 a.m. at a house in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

The woman said that her boyfriend, now identified as Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., 19, had become “intoxicated and high,” and had pointed a rifle at her and then bound her wrists with duct tape. The woman was still able to call 911 on her phone.

When police arrived they arrested Wyatt. They removed the duct tape from the woman’s wrists and made sure that her infant child was okay.

Wyatt is being held without bond, charged with felony kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, resisting police, and child abuse. Wyatt’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

