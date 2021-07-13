NC DHHS Flu
UPDATE: Man accused of damaging Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City

Jeremy Maggard
Jeremy Maggard(Elizabeth City Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding damage to a “Black Lives Matter” art installation in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say that Jeremy Maggard, 32, of Elizabeth City, has been arrested and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving.

Surveillance footage from this past weekend shows a black Dodge Ram leaving black skid marks on the mural which sits in front of city hall.

Maggard was given a $500 secured bond and later released.

He has a first court appearance set for August 26th.

