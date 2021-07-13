Union County school board expected to vote on mask requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County students and teachers will return to the classroom is just six weeks away.

Parents, students and school leaders will find out what that day will look like.

A vote is expected at Tuesday’s school board meeting on whether to make mask-wearing optional. The board meeting starts at 7 p.m.

However, some parents want the mask requirement to stay in place until children younger than 12 years old can be vaccinated.

Some parents say they are tired of the mask requirement in schools.

While others told WBTV mask-wearing should be a family-by-family decision.

Union County Public Schools could make that decision on Tuesday.

“I hope they make the masks optional and realize one size does not fit all,” parent Richard Daunt said.

A motion already passed recommending the board make masks be optional this upcoming school year.

Elena Brown told WBTV she wants masks to still be a requirement in UCPS

“The CDC guidelines were just updated, it is clearly stated that unvaccinated students and staff need to wear face coverings,” Brown said.

Before the board votes, they are expecting dozens of parents are expected to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the mask decision.

Some parents will plead to the board to hold off on removing mask requirements. They say it won’t last forever, just until everyone has the option to get their children vaccinated.

“Kids should be able to get the vaccines in the next few months,” Brown said. “Maybe until Octoberish and that’s it. Once parents have at least the option to choose the vaccine for their children, then we can talk about removing those masks and get those kids back to completely normal.”

Brown said removing mask requirements makes it so medically vulnerable children feel obligated to stay at home to protect their own health.

“A lot of parents are saying, ‘I’m going to have to quit my job, I’m going to have to take leave to home school if the masks aren’t in place until vaccinations are available for the under 12 crowd,” Brown said.

Other parents fear wearing masks for another school year could create long-term effects.

“There are kids who are having problems, skin rashes, causing some psychological disturbance. Kids with ADHD who are struggling,” Daunt said. “It generally creates an atmosphere of fear when everyone is wearing masks. It’s a visible reminder of like ‘danger, danger.’”

