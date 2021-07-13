Salisbury Police investigate shooting at apartment building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Colonial Village Apartments on West D Avenue in Salisbury. Police were called on Tuesday just before 3:00 a.m. to a report of shots fired and people yelling.

When officers arrived they did not find a victim, but they did contact local hospitals and found that a man had been brought to an Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police say the man is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

