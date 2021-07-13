Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

NC DHHS Flu
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have responded to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police are investigating Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

They have released few details except to say that there is no threat to the community and that they are also investigating at a second gas station about 2 miles away.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, says one man fleeing the station told her someone was in the store shooting.

