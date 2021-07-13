NC DHHS Flu
Person killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in northeast Charlotte Monday.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. on the 8000 block of Harris Boulevard Station, near E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road. Police say they responded to the area for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim injured.

That victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Investigators have not said how the victim was killed or what may have led to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

