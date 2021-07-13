NC DHHS Flu
Missing 72-year-old Charlotte man with medical issues last seen Monday

Henry Peterson
Henry Peterson(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 72-year-old man with medical issues.

Henry Peterson was last seen around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12, near the 2700 block of Remington Street. This is in north Charlotte south of LaSalle Street and west of Beatties Ford Road.

Police say Peterson has a cognitive impairment as well as other medical issues.

Peterson was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue plaid shirt, beige pants, white shoes and a brown hat.

Anyone who sees Peterson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

