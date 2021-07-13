Mason Miller’s unlikely journey from obscure pitcher to MLB draft pick

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, Gardner-Webb pitcher Mason Miller was picked in the 3rd round of the Major League Baseball Draft by Oakland, but the road was not an easy one.

Back in 2018, Miller was a sophomore pitcher at Division III Waynesburg University and his stats were not that impressive. He had a record of 2-8 and had an ERA over 7.00.

At the end of that sophomore year at the age of 20, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“Not an incredibly common diagnosis especially at my age,” said Miller. “It’s usually a childhood diagnosis. So I sat there asking myself, why me?”

At the time of his diagnosis, Miller was 150 pounds.

Life dealing him a terrible hand and baseball going nowhere-- now would be the perfect time to fold up and quit, but Miller went to work.

A change in his diet and a lot of hard work toward getting stronger saw him put on 65 pounds. Not only did he work on his body, but he worked on his craft of pitching. With his new strength and some better pitching mechanics, his arm became a flame thrower.

“I went to a (Pittsburgh) Pirates work out and afterwards they told me I was 92 to 94 MPH,” said Miller. “I was like ‘holy cow!’ I was throwing mid 80s less than a year ago and now, it’s coming out like that.”

To challenge himself, he transferred to Division I Gardner-Webb for grad school and in his one year with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, he led the Big South Conference in strikeouts with 121 and had an ERA of 3.30.

With his velocity now around 96 to 99 MPH, Oakland made the call in the 3rd round and now Miller is a part of the A’s organization.

A lot of players who get drafted were trending this way back in high school, but not Miller and he believes that gives him an advantage heading into the next level.

“I wasn’t that way until this past year and I think it’s invigorating to know that I have that chance now,” said Miller. “I have that fire inside of me where somebody else might be burning a little dim. Mines is as strong as it has ever been.”

From an obscure pitcher just 3 years ago to drafted today. A very unique story, but what’s not unique-- just like everyone else, Miller had to work hard to make his dreams come true.

“You can’t wait and you can’t expect something crazy like this to happen,” said Miller. “You don’t make these massive gains overnight. You don’t make them in one year. It’s a consistent dedication to what you are passionate about. And while it might not be as drastic as my story, if you’re willing and able to keep putting in that hard work year after year, I think it is very likely that you will see that big break.”

