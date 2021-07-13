NC DHHS Flu
Knoxville man turns 93, still works at family shoe store

A shoe repair shop founder celebrates his 93rd birthday by working.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Decades of customers from Custom Shoe Rebuilders in Fountain City have been dropping by to share a donut and a memory with Hardy Johnson. The shop’s founder is celebrating his 93rd birthday, while the shop has helped people keep their shoes in good repair for 68 years.

“I just love helping people!” said Johnson. He still shows up for work at the shop on a daily basis to oversee things, while his son, Jimmy Johnson, does most of the hands-on work now with the assistance of at least one shop employee. Folks from the community brought cards, a cake and even canned goods for their favorite “shoe man” to enjoy.

Four generations of the Johnson family have been involved in shoe repair, with Hardy learning in his grandfather’s shop. “My grandfather (William) had a shoe shop in the back of his house,” said Hardy Johnson. Then as a young man in 8th grade, he had to step up and help. “My dad got real sick and somebody had to go to work.” Military service in Korea followed, then finally his own shop opening in 1953. Eventually, Hardy would train his own son, with strict attention to detail.

Jimmy Johnson said he was only allowed to use the big machine for sewing on shoe soles for family members, “cause he knew if it was one of my cousins they wouldn’t be too mad at me,” because his father wanted to ensure he would not damage any regular customers’ shoes. Jimmy credits his father with teaching him life lessons and with being a pillar of the Fountain City community. “If it hadn’t been for Jim I’d just had to close the place,” said Hardy, about his son’s leadership now.

As indicated by the name, the shop not only repairs shoes, but specializes in customized work. Stepdaughter Kathy Satterfield said for many people throughout the years, “If they needed something special, he would figure out how to build it for them.”

Jimmy said his dad always had a big heart. “Fixed their shoes when they weren’t able to afford to have shoes. Had holes in their shoes to go to school. And Dad would fix them so they wouldn’t be embarrassed with a hole in their shoe.”

