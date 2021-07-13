Kannapolis Fire Department hosts “Stuff the Truck” food drive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire Department is sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry. Drop off your non-perishable food items, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 16 at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Meet Kannapolis firefighters as they take your donations and “stuff the fire truck” with your donations.

Currently, the ministry needs cereal, peanut butter, soup, pasta sauce, dried beans and canned carrots, peas, potatoes, vegetables and fruit.

Cooperative Christian Ministry offers nutritious food, fresh produce and other perishable items to strengthen and encourage households experiencing food insecurity. Donations benefit residents of Cabarrus County and Kannapolis.

To learn more about Cooperative Christian Ministry’s food relief program, visit http://cooperativeministry.com/about/what-we-do/food-relief/

