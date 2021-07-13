House fire displaces two residents in Granite Quarry

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two persons were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Monday.

Officials say the fire was reported just after 4:00 p.m. from a home in the 300 block of Brookwood Drive in Granite Quarry.

The fire heavily damaged a bedroom and bathroom, but there was additional smoke damage throughout the house. The fire was determined to have been caused by an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced. No injuries were reported.

