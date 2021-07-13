Heat wave off the mountains means bigger business in the

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - There was a summertime traffic jam in Banner Elk on Tuesday afternoon.

Restaurants were full, lots of people were walking on the sidewalks, and business owners were happy.

With most COVID restrictions lifted, an influx of tourists was expected.

With a heatwave on the way of the mountain, even more people are expected.

“A whole lot more than there used to be, for sure,” said one woman who lives near Newland.

Mike and Lynne McCarthy came up from Atlanta. Mike says the cooler weather is the big draw.

“Preferable to be here than it is down there‚” he said.

On Grandfather Mountain, afternoon temperatures were in the 60’s after an early morning low in the 50s.

With temperatures off the mountain expected in the 90′s with high humidity, folks in the high country expect the trend of people heading to higher elevations to continue for the time being.

