Heat, humidity will stick around!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we get deeper into July, the forecast is becoming more predictable. Yep, heat and humidity will be the mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Heat Rolls Along

Humidity Continues

Scattered Storms Persist

Along with these conditions always comes those scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A weak front will arrive over the weekend and produce a few additional storms, but I’m not seeing any washouts at this point.

On the backside, some slightly – and I do mean slightly – cooler air mass will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s early next week.

Until then, no unusual heat waves are expected, just the typical hot pattern with highs in the low 90s and lows around 70.

