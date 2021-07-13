Heat, humidity will stick around!

NC DHHS Flu
By Eric Thomas
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we get deeper into July, the forecast is becoming more predictable.  Yep, heat and humidity will be the mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Heat Rolls Along
  • Humidity Continues
  • Scattered Storms Persist
Along with these conditions always comes those scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. 

A weak front will arrive over the weekend and produce a few additional storms, but I’m not seeing any washouts at this point. 

On the backside, some slightly – and I do mean slightly – cooler air mass will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s early next week.

Until then, no unusual heat waves are expected, just the typical hot pattern with highs in the low 90s and lows around 70.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

