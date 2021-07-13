Former nursing home employee indicted on charges he tried to sexually assault patient

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A former nursing home employee has been indicted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Towodi Shequoyah, 37, is accused of exposing himself to a nursing home resident and trying to sexually assault the victim. This happened at Blue Ridge of Sumter, officials confirmed.

Officials say another employee saw Shequoyah in a 73-year-old woman’s room with his pants down.

He was arrested in February 2021 and has been in jail ever since because a judge denied his bond.

In July he was indicted on two charges: attempt to commit abuse of a vulnerable adult and attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct, third-degree.

Shequoyah could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

