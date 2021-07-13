Florida man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Florida man with arrest warrants for internet child sex crimes was apprehended in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon.

Around noon, Alexander County deputies learned of information of a possible location of a wanted person from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies went to a home on Icard Ridge Road in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County.

Upon arrival, officers located Michael Dean Hawley, 37, who had outstanding warrants and was wanted for 15 counts related to internet child sex crimes in the state of Florida.

Hawley was taken into custody and transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office without incident where he was served with a Fugitive Order for the charges in Florida.

Hawley was placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond with a first appearance date set for Monday, July 19 in Alexander County District Court.

