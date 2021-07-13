Education secretary makes visit to Charlotte, holds discussion at JCSU, Camp CMS site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Secretary of Education was in Charlotte Monday, touring Johnson C. Smith University and Paw Creek Elementary School, a Camp CMS site.

Part of the roundtable discussion at JCSU focused on the effects of the pandemic and ways students and faculty worked through the year.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was joined by Congresswoman Alma Adams, together touting the Build Back Better Agenda, which includes $45 billion in investments to HBCU’s.

JCSU is Charlotte’s only historically black university.

“We’re going to build back better and that means not just going back to pre-pandemic schooling. We’re going to make sure our students across the country have an opportunity to continue any education,” Cardona said.

Money from President Joe Biden’s agenda is needed, faculty and staff said.

“This plan is about families and improving the lives of our children, of young people who are trying to get an education as it gets them closer to the American dream,” Adams added.

From JCSU’s campus, the two made a visit to Paw Creek Elementary School, which is one of the locations this summer for Camp CMS.

Parents shared their experiences over the course of this pandemic year.

Cardona addressed the growing education gap -- not only across the country -- but in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

“We’re having conversations daily with states, districts on how they can be creative, innovative to make sure those students on the wrong side of the gaps before the pandemic but disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, often times those are the same students, that they’re getting the support they need,” he said.

As far as the tour of CMS’ summer program, the secretary of education says he was impressed with what he saw.

“I’m confident with the strong leadership we have in this school and district and engaged parents that students will continue to find success,” Cardona added.

