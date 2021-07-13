NC DHHS Flu
Doorbell cam captures man smear feces on Black Lives Matter sign in N.C.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone took a Black Lives Matter sign from a North Carolina family’s front lawn and then smeared it with feces, according to police.

It happened last Thursday in Holly Springs.

Police released the video from a doorbell cam of the incident.

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the front door of a home carrying the sign.

He then appears to reach for another object on the home’s porch and kneels down as he uses the object to smear the feces on the sign.

Neighbors in the community said they are completely shocked over what happened.

“As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there’s a terrible history that comes with it,” a neighbor said. “Racism’s still alive and well.”

The man who lives at the home where the incident happened said he’s never been disrespected like this before.

And, he shared the doorbell video in hopes the person responsible is caught.

Police say they are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

The suspect is described as a taller white male with red/auburn hair with sideburns and a full beard, weighing approximately 250-300 pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ottaway at (919)567-4709 or (919)201-2691 or email her at melissa.ottaway@hollyspringsnc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

