The beat goes on: more heat, few storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weather will continue to be governed by an extension of the Bermuda High, parked just off the Carolina coast, resulting in a typical mid-July weather pattern of hot, humid weather for the rest of the week.

The average high temperature in #CLT during the middle part of July is 91°. Well, as you might expect, that's about where we'll likely be for the next several days before the Bermuda High breaks down a bit over the weekend resulting in greater rain chances. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zVWpygJVHe — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 13, 2021

As for rain, without a major trigger to act upon the tropical humidity, there’ll likely be no more than about a 20-30% of a shower or thunderstorm around the Piedmont each day through Friday, though the chance in the mountains will be a bit higher.

Typical mid-July weather

Hot and humid / scattered storms

Higher weekend rain chances

Keep in mind, just because the risk of a storm is generally on the low side, any storms that do develop can put down a lot of rain in a short period of time, so localized flash flooding is possible all week long and of course, if you hear thunder, please head indoors to avoid dangerous lightning.

So, plan on 90-92° each day through Saturday with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s several hours each afternoon with overnight lows near 70°.

Long-range models are now suggesting the Bermuda High may weaken a bit over the weekend, meaning storm chances may ramp up a bit both Saturday and Sunday. So, as this point, there’s no need to cancel outdoor weekend plans, however, they may have to be adjusted if showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.

Stay alert with WBTV’s First Alert Weather App.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.