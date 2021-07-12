NC DHHS Flu
We are stuck in a weather rut!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Whether you like it or not, summer isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The heat and humidity are sticking around.

Strong storm cells moved through parts of the WBTV viewing area Monday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

The storms brought heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Here’s what we are tracking today:

  • Temps in the low 90s
  • Heat indices mid to upper 90s
  • A few t-storms
Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.
Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.(WBTV)

Every day in the for-see-able future looks about the same. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Really, the only way to expand on that is to tell you why this is happening.

The Bermuda High sets up at about this time every year. It is a huge high-pressure system located near, yes, Bermuda.

It does a few things. It holds back other systems which could otherwise move through and bring changes to our weather pattern, like cold fronts. It also pulls in moisture from both the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico.

The result is a stagnant weather pattern with hot and humid conditions.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible but not a guarantee. Due to all of the moisture, any storms that do form can put down a lot of rain in a short time.

So, until the pattern breaks down, let’s stay cool and make the most of it.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

