NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares message after teen dies of rare COVID-related condition
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland County
3-year-old reported missing after man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland Co. found safe
Fatal crash closes portion of Hwy 601 in Salisbury
Three killed in crash, portion of Hwy 601 closed in Salisbury
Volunteers with the Chattooga Conservancy hauled the weathered wooden canoe out of the South...
Rare historic canoe found among South Carolina river rapids
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte
Police investigate deadly stabbing in south Charlotte

Latest News

Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Tariq Lowery, 9, and Ah'Miyahh Howell, 8, were both shot while playing outside a Statesville...
9-year-old boy gets a hip replacement, physical therapy after Statesville drive-by shooting that killed his cousin
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery